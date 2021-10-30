Fifís airports and those of the Well-being; Pemex, its debt does not leave it

The government of President López Obrador wants to give a little help to one of its flagship works, the Felipe Ángeles International Airport.

The government will charge a much lower Airport Use Fee, the famous TUA, for traveling through the Felipe Ángeles. At that airport, the TUA will only be 120 pesos per passenger, while in Mexico City it is 570 pesos.

The help is not negligible. The TUA can represent up to 60% of the value of the ticket.

The lower rate will reduce the price of the plane ticket for the simple fact of traveling from the Felipe Ángeles, which will have the cheapest rate of all the airports in the country. Even the cheapest ones such as Campeche, Ciudad del Carmen, Ciudad Obregón or Tepic are more expensive: they charge 211 pesos compared to 120 pesos for Felipe Ángeles.

There will be two kinds of airports: fifís and those of the Well-being, cheaper.

Between the fifís There will be the International Airport of Mexico City, which with its TUA of 570 pesos will be almost four times more expensive than the Felipe Ángeles. But the capital is not the only one to be left behind. Also, that of Toluca will have a TUA of 372 pesos per passenger, being three times that of Felipe Ángeles.

And the three supposedly will form the Metropolitan Airport System, where the one in Mexico City and the one in Toluca will be three and four times more expensive than the Felipe Ángeles.

Seeing the enormous advantages of the government in favor of Felipe Ángeles, the airlines wink at the government of the Fourth Transformation.

Enrique Beltranena, director of Volaris, announced his Mexico-Cancun and Mexico-Tijuana flights, starting in March, when the new Felipe Angeles airport begins operations.

And, Viva Aerobus responds with a similar announcement. Juan Carlos Zuazua, its director, has already announced that he has talks with the Secretary of Defense to have a terminal and airspace. Viva Aerobus will also have national routes.

The airlines always refused Felipe Ángeles, arguing the duplication of costs and operations between this airport and that of Mexico City. But, seeing the favoritism towards the former Saint Lucia, there is no doubt.

Pemex’s financial debt reached 113 thousand 45 million dollars. It is the most indebted oil company in the world.

And, of course, now that the dollar has risen in value, debt has also gone up.

Pemex’s foreign exchange losses were 47 billion dollars.

The state oil company, with everything and the help of the increase in international oil prices, continued to have losses.

The accumulated losses in the year are 100,237 million pesos. And this is the company that is being saved.

The salvage of Petróleos Mexicanos, without adjustments, without productivity schemes, without evaluations of the value of its investments, will be in vain.

It will keep losing.