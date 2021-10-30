Fernando Beltrán will not go to the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the Mexican National Team despite good performances with Chivas in the Apertura 2021 I Liga MX

Fernando Beltrán has not had the regularity he expected since 2020 with the Club Guadalajara, but that was not an impediment for him to be summoned to the Tokyo Olympics having a few minutes in the last duel against Japan for the bronze medal, before this, everything indicates that he has convinced the coach Gerardo Martino to be considered in the future to the major Mexican National Team.

Although the Tricolor fell to Ecuador 3-2 last Wednesday within a friendly match held in North Carolina, the “Tata” was pleasantly surprised by the level that the “Baby”, who after the departure of Victor Manuel Vucetich of the Sacred Flock has received greater opportunities with Michel Leaño.

For this reason Beltrán has been recovering more rhythm of the game and at the same time it can approach in a short time the best level that is known and for which it was considered one of the last jewels of the rojiblanca quarry, although the bad news is that it is difficult to can sneak in for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The journalist David Medrano published in the newspaper Récord that Beltrán filled Martino’s eye and for that reason he will surely be called again for the friendly match that the Mexican team will hold on December 8 in Austin, Texas to be measured against the representative of Chile, however, this depends on how far I managed to get Chivas in case it qualifies for the Liguilla.

“The work of Erik Lira and Fernando Beltrán liked Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino and they might get a new chance in december when Mexico faces Chile in Austin, Texas. In the positions of Lira and Beltrán it seems that everything is already defined and that Edson Álvarez, Luis Romo, Carlos Rodríguez and Héctor Herrera they will be chosen to be in Qatar next year ”, it was part of what Medrano published.