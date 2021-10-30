FDA Authorizes Use of Pfizer Vaccine for Children Ages 5 to 11 in the US

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA for its acronym in English) authorized this Friday, October 29, the pfizer vaccine-BioNTech against COVID-19 for children of 5 to 11 years, making it the first COVID-19 vaccine for young children in the United States (USA).

The authorization will make it available to 28 million American children, many of whom are back in school for in-person learning.

An advisory panel from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet next week to consider recommendations on how the drug should be used. vaccine for the children from 5 to 11 years.

Only a few other countries, including China, Cuba, and the United Arab Emirates, have so far approved the vaccines. COVID-19 for minors.

According to the report, the FDA authorized a 10 microgram dose of the pfizer vaccine in young children, less than 30 micrograms of the original vaccine for those over 12 years of age.

In addition to this, Pfizer assured that its vaccine showed an efficacy of 90.7% against the COVID-19 in a clinical trial in children ages 5 to 11.

The pharmaceutical company announced that it is shortly waiting for data from a clinical trial in children 2 to 4 years old by the end of the year.

It should be noted that the United States began vaccinating adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 since May, but vaccination coverage among children in that age group is lower than in adults over 18 years of age.

