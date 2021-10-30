Fans apologize for the peculiar trend of Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka? – Kudasai

Yesterday we reported that a collaboration between the franchise of Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka? (Is the Order a Rabbit?) and the beverage company Lipton It had generated a controversy due to a peculiar trend that emerged in networks in Japan. Since the collaboration includes the franchise girls on the packaging, fans poke holes in their crotches and let the liquid flow into a urine sample cup, thus simulating “they are consuming the fluids of their favorite girls“.

In this regard, the Twitter user @akncny, who had the most popular post on the trend, deleted his post and shared an update apologizing for his daring: «Dear Lipton, regarding your recent collaboration, I am sorry I made you feel uncomfortable through tweets in which I went overboard. I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to the individuals and fans involved due to my decisions and oversights. Very sorry. I will make sure this does not happen again and that, as an adult, I make calm decisions about what is acceptable and what is not, before acting».

While other related posts still stand, why is this user’s change in mindset? As it turns out, the trend became so viral that the offices of Lipton in Japan they found out about the situation. A message from the company appeared on the official site of the collaboration, where they stated: «We regret that some customers have reported that collaboration packaging has been handled differently than intended. We hope you enjoy Lipton tea as much as we do.». Fearing this will affect future collaborations with the franchise, fans have started to immediately retract their posts.

Synopsis of Gochuumon wa Usagi Desu ka?

Kokoa Hoto is a positive and energetic girl who befriends anyone in just three seconds. After moving in with the Kafuu family to attend preparatory school away from home, she immediately befriends the shy and precocious granddaughter of Rabbit House cafe founder Chino Kafuu, who is often seen with the talking rabbit, Tippy. , in the head.

After starting work as a waitress in exchange for room and board, Kokoa also befriends another part-time worker, Rize Tedeza, who has unusual behavior and significant physical abilities due to her military education; Chiya Ujimatsu, a waitress at a rival cafe who does everything at her own pace; and Sharo Kirima, another waitress from a different cafe who has the air of a noble woman despite being impoverished. With fluffy nonsense and caffeinated fun, Gochuumon wa Usagi Desu ka? is a moving comedy about five young waitresses and their hilarious adventures in the city they call home.

