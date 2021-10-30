Famous Colombians who triumphed in Hollywood – Vibra

They are the famous Colombians who triumphed in Hollywood and they managed to take their careers to the next level by participating in memorable productions.

Undoubtedly one of the women who took the name of Colombia to another level is Sofía Vergara, but there are other celebrities who have also participated in large productions. That is why we tell you which artists in the country succeed thanks to their roles in movies and series.

Famous Colombian Hollywood: Sofía Vergara

It is the first on the list because the Barranquilla is one of the great Latin American faces in Hollywood. Her character as “Gloria” in the series Modern family led her to achieve success, which is why she became one of the highest paid actresses and with many awards that rewarded her talent.

Natalia Reyes

Natalia Reyes has stood out from a young age with her talent, but recently she made a leap to Hollywood by being part of the filming of the new installment of the saga Terminator. His character gave him international recognition by being alongside great actors such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton.

Juan Pablo Raba

He is one of the most recognized actors in the country, but he made a leap to Hollywwod after starring in the Netflix series Wild District. In addition, he also participated in the series Agents of SHIELD, Narcos, Vandal and Six, which has made it become one of the promises of Colombia abroad.

Famous Colombian Hollywood: John Leguizamo

The actor has spent most of his career in the United States, from an early age he left the country and there consolidated his artistic career. Among the works in which he has stood out are productions such as Kick Ass, Carlito’s way, Mario bros, where he played Luigi and also voiced Sid, the sloth bear from The ice Age.

Martina Garcia

Martina García was remembered for giving life to “Quica” in Losing is a matter of method, a film based on the homonymous book by Santiago Gamboa. However, he made his leap to international fame when he participated in the series Narcos from Netflix. and then other international productions arrived.

And you, Did you know about these famous Colombians who have taken their careers to another level in Hollywood? Leave us your comments in this note and share on all your social networks.