Facebook announcement triggers the price of NFTs and metaverse tokens

The prices of tokens metaverses, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and gaming tokens have exploded in recent hours, with markets buoyed by the news that Facebook is changing its name to Meta. Mark Zuckerberg, the creator of the technology giant reaffirmed his plans to rebrand as a “metaverse company” and has made references to “cryptocurrencies” and “NFTs” in his communication last Thursday.

The CEO of the now called Meta, defined his vision of the “metaverse” as nothing less than the “successor to the mobile Internet”, calling it “a set of interconnected digital spaces that allow you to do things that you cannot do in the physical world.”

In this way, since then, various altcoins related to the metaverse soared to 100% or more, experiencing the most meteoric growth in the hours after the tech titan was announced. A) Yes, starlink (STARL) is up 109%, while decentraland (MANA) is up 39%, and sandbox (SAND) is up 23%.

Data of Coingecko They claim that in the NFT / gaming world, tokens showed strong growth, with the market-leading Axie Infinity shards (AXS) coin rising 11% in the last 24 hours.

Zuckerberg’s ad, in which reported the renaming of Facebook by Meta name and the language used in the virtual conference to talk about the new direction of the “social network” has led the markets to believe that a lot of money is about to reach the metaverse.

Zuckerberg, moreover, had already made million-dollar investment promises in the form of “new tools to help people build for the metaverse.” These included the company’s Presence platform, a mixed reality solution for Quest 2, and a “$ 150 million investment in immersive learning to train the next generation of creators.”

Not least data is that the announcement did not openly mention the role that the Diem stablecoin project and the Novi wallet, which is now in the pilot testing phase, could play in the metaverse.