Evergrande avoids ‘default’ for the second time in the last 7 days with a last minute payment

The Chinese real estate giant Evergrande, mired in a liquidity crisis, would have made an interest payment for a foreign bond before the end of the grace period this Friday, Reuters reports, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The Chinese real estate, whose total debt is around 300,000 million dollars, would have thus avoided default for the second time in the last 7 days by transferring last week 83.5 million dollars to a Citibank trust account as a payment of last minute interests.

This Friday, the company had to face commitments amounting to $ 47.5 million with bondholders to avoid a cross-default on the company’s bonds in international capital markets, which total a total value of $ 19 billion.

Although the origin of the funds used by Evergrande to make the payment in question is unknown, last Wednesday it was reported that the Chinese authorities urged billionaire Hui Ka Yan, founder of Evergrande Group, to will use his personal wealth to mitigate growing debt.

However, some bondholders are still pessimistic regarding the Chinese company crisis given that Evergrande is still facing almost $ 338 million on coupon payments in November and December. “I think they are just buying time at this point,” one of the headlines confessed to Reuters.

The possible collapse of Evergrande, one of the most indebted companies, could affect not only its own investors, but also the global economy.