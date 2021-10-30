European credits for medical research: how to request them

The medical collective takes another step in recognizing the continuing Education. As of November 2, the review and publication of scientific articles as well as the activities teachers carried out by doctors and specialists in Health Sciences will be recognized with European credits.

Despite not being standard activities of Continuing Medical Training, the review of scientific articles and educational material; its publication and teaching activities in this area will be recognized as educational activity and a real value for professional development (DMP).

Those who carry them out may request ECMECs credits (European Continuing Medical Training Credits), provided they have Spanish nationality or that of a UEMS member country and are registered in Spain. They can also be accessed by doctors and specialists in the Health Sciences of a Latin-Ibero-American country in the Confemel environment (Latin American and Caribbean Medical Confederation), registered in their respective country or in Spain.

The editors of journals in the field of Health Sciences located in Spain or in a Latin-Ibero-American country in the Confemel environment may request, on behalf of the reviewers, the accreditation of the reviewer activity (REV) of all the reviewers of a or various magazines. In its validation, the quality of magazines in which the reviews or publications were made; the author’s position in the publications and the type of teaching activity. individualized activities and activity packages and may include activities carried out in the last 5 years. From the first activity they may be recognized up to 10 credits depending on the impact factor of the journal being reviewed; up to 4 credits depending on the event and congress where you participate, and up to 12 credits depending on the authors who participate in the journal and the impact it has. The criteria and procedures to carry out these accreditation actions are detailed in the following document. Requests must be made through the platform and in accordance with the procedures established by Seaformec. Requests may be made in the form ofand may include activities carried out in the last 5 years. What is a medical accreditation for?



In this way, the protocol signed in May 2021 between the European Union of Medical Specialists (Uems) and the General Council of Official Medical Associations (Cgcom), the Spanish Medical Professional Council of Accreditation for Continuous Professional Development and Training is materialized. Continuing Medical (Seaformec).