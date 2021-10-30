European credits for medical research: how to request them
The medical collective takes another step in recognizing the continuing Education. As of November 2, the review and publication of scientific articles as well as the activities teachers carried out by doctors and specialists in Health Sciences will be recognized with European credits.
Despite not being standard activities of Continuing Medical Training, the review of scientific articles and educational material; its publication and teaching activities in this area will be recognized as educational activity and a real value for professional development (DMP).
Those who carry them out may request ECMECs credits (European Continuing Medical Training Credits), provided they have Spanish nationality or that of a UEMS member country and are registered in Spain. They can also be accessed by doctors and specialists in the Health Sciences of a Latin-Ibero-American country in the Confemel environment (Latin American and Caribbean Medical Confederation), registered in their respective country or in Spain.
The editors of journals in the field of Health Sciences located in Spain or in a Latin-Ibero-American country in the Confemel environment may request, on behalf of the reviewers, the accreditation of the reviewer activity (REV) of all the reviewers of a or various magazines.
In its validation, the quality of magazines in which the reviews or publications were made; the author’s position in the publications and the type of teaching activity.
What is a medical accreditation for?
In this way, the protocol signed in May 2021 between the European Union of Medical Specialists (Uems) and the General Council of Official Medical Associations (Cgcom), the Spanish Medical Professional Council of Accreditation for Continuous Professional Development and Training is materialized. Continuing Medical (Seaformec).
“This initiative promotes the accreditation of fast, easy, inexpensive way and in Spanish “, assured Tomás Cobo, president of Cgcom, proud of taking another step” in the mission of the corporation to be as useful as possible to our fellow doctors and colleagues. ”
Now you can credit anywhere in Europe activities carried out in small settings such as health centers or Medical Associations, and also at the national level will allow a doctor to “advance in his professional career”.
For Arcadi Gual, director of the Spanish Medical Professional Accreditation Council for the DPC / FMC (Seaformec), this measure “is a milestone” by allowing that within the DPC it is possible to accredit “some activities such as the review of scientific articles and educational material ; be a professor at FMC and participate in presentations and round tables at Congresses“.
