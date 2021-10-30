Emotional well-being, infallible remedy

The need to adapt to the demands of today’s life has had a direct impact on the mental health of people of different ages and this, in turn, has a direct impact on the development of business and society in general.

“Mental health includes the emotional, psychological and social well-being of a person. It also determines how a human being handles stress, relates to others and makes decisions, “said María Teresa Zavala, neuroscientist and director of PEFE in an interview with El Economista.

He explained that mental illnesses or disorders represent the highest percentage of health problems in various countries and the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the problem, since disorders alter the way a person thinks, their behavior and their behavior. mood. The best known are depression, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder.

“There are conditions that are temporary, while mental illnesses or disorders are permanent and affect the ability to function from day to day,” said Zavala.

Current situation

The confinement derived from the coronavirus pandemic has caused a large percentage of the population to suffer more frequently from anxiety, depression and emotional exhaustion. According to information from the National Institute of Psychiatry, in the last 18 months, consultations related to mental health have grown 30 percent.

“Something that has become evident is that many of the mental illnesses that already existed before the pandemic have intensified and have also become more visible, with all this increased stress, uncertainty and fear,” commented Anahí Polo, coordinator of the program of Thanatology at Grupo Gayosso.

He indicated that coping with the situation in general has been very complicated, “it is about the loss of loved ones, the economic loss, the loss of jobs, even the loss of security that is leading people to resort to more frequency to the thanatological accompaniment, to seek support or help ”.

He emphasized that life before the pandemic was already complex, “the uncertainty that prevails with the pandemic that we do not have a date for when it will end, generates greater anxiety,” said Anahí Polo.

“A pandemic affects all people, so it is necessary to bear in mind that these experiences have been characteristic of this stage and that they have generated alterations in all feelings, therefore, it is important to make a warm, close, loving accompaniment,” he concluded Polo, coordinator of the Thanatology program at Grupo Gayosso.

