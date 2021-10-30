Emma Watson’s acting career is (almost) over

In case you hadn’t noticed, Emma Watson (31) She has had a very low profile for a few years and, in fact, her career from actress this finished. She said it herself. In fact, he hardly promoted ‘Little women‘, his last film, which in fact is from 2019, and apart from a couple of specific appearances related to his role as UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, has not stepped on the red carpet again (except this week, which made a rare, for infrequent, appearance).

Your account Instagram Nor has he offered too many updates on his life because his control was transferred months ago to an anonymous feminist collective and linked to the COP26 climate change summit that will be held in a few days in Glasgow. However, this week the actress has again shared a personal post that points to a change of address in your professional career.

“Getting behind the camera and learning how it works is the most empowering thing I have learned during confinement,” he said. “When I was young, I always thought that the most glamorous and exciting thing would be to be someone’s ‘muse’; and, of course, as women we are inspiring … But being able to tell your own story and that of other people is something else entirely. “.

Many of her colleagues have been quick to react to the possibility that she is putting acting aside to focus on other facets of the film industry. Reese Witherspoon, for example, who reinvented herself as a producer long ago, seems to be very interested in a future collaboration: “Yes! I love this. Cheer up, E”, has assured him in the comments section.

Upcycled wedding dress at the Earthshot Awards

We said that he barely steps on the red carpet and, in fact, the last one he attended was green. Emma went to the 2021 Earthshot Awards and there she attracted a lot of attention because she wore a top with lots of layers of recycled tulle: it was a design by Harris Reed, who reused materials from ten wedding dresses bought in Oxfam stores, combined them with pants and rubber boots with platform and, evidently, his ‘look’ (sustainable and recycled), overshadowed the other news, which was his return to the spotlight.

We are waiting to find out what your next professional challenge will be, which will surely not disappoint …