Emilio Azcárraga exploded due to failure in Concachampions and ‘would clean’ in the team

The Eagles of America lost their first Concacaf final in all of their history, playing a tremendous role against the Rayados from Monterrey at BBVA with an attitude on the pitch that ended up disappointing the blue row fans, including the owner of the team, Emilio Azcárraga Jean.

According to information revealed by the journalist, Jonathan Peña, the boss of the azulcrema team would have made tremendous courage for this new failure of his team, the second in the last two years against the Monterrey team and in a quite similar way.

The result and especially the attitude of some players from América would have bothered Azcárraga Jean too much, who is a passionate fan of his team and would be tired of seeing the apathy of his players.

I know that Azcárraga made one of those courage But with Solari at least his contract of one more year has no danger For December, let others worry. The fans no longer support certain characters and there is an echo with the hierarch

The same source pointed out that the owner of the Eagles does not think of cutting Santiago Solari’s process and will respect his contract for one more year on the America bench, however, those who are at risk of leaving the team are some of the players That the same fans point out as those responsible for this new failure, so that several of them would risk their future in the remainder of Apertura 2021, where the championship is already an obligation.

America will play this Sunday against Cruz Azul and despite the fact that the team is already classified to Liguilla as absolute leader, the fans are demanding a victory that calms the waters in the face of the recess that the creams will have prior to the Quarterfinals, as a new Defeat would leave the team in a very bad way regarding the perception that was had at the end of the tournament in Liga MX.

