Elche vs Real Madrid: Vinicius Jr. dresses as a star and guides Real Madrid on Elche

Canyone would have thought that Benzema’s absence -the best footballer of Madrid since August 2019- will complicate the match at Martnez Valero, but that did not happen because Vinicius Jr. was a star with game, imbalance and, in addition, goals. The double of 20, who was not called up to the Brazilian team, I sold the white victory against an Elche who paid for his mistakes, especially Ral Guti’s double yellow.

Vini capitalized on the victory, true, but he had an unexpected partner. Coaches can go out in front of the press and send messages to their players. And you can complete the lesson with your summons and your eleven. Eden Hazard not only does he already know that if he is unhappy he can leave, but has five footballers ahead, in other words, a lot of ground to recover. Without Benzema, Ancelotti chose Mariano, and when Rodrygo was injured, he put Asensio in. The Belgian star jumped in front of Osasuna, in a delicate moment, along with Lucas and Marcelo. Both were headlines. Players put on and take off by themselves. And Mariano Dias, for example, does his part to keep counting.

After months without participating, the striker contributed to put Madrid ahead. Because a game very similar to that of Osasuna was anticipated, with Elche applied in defensive tasks, which entrusted the biggest prize to Lucas, Prez and Boy, two fighting and self-sufficient points. One of those hard-to-digest encounters. Well, in an error in the departure of Mojica, Mariano received in a position of nine, he tapped on the first goal and Vinicius completed the first goal. Decisive. And it could have been even more so in a plea with the center-back who won the body, he sat Casilla with a bicycle and, almost without angle, he could not specify the auction. Intensity, attitude and participation. What is required of a footballer.

Casemiro’s extraordinary pass should not be forgotten, turning Mojica’s loss into an indirect goal pass. AND Nor should we ignore the imposing footballer that is Lucas Boy. He chased Alaba’s controls until he made the mistakes, one of them about to turn Lucas Prez if he had been a little dexterous. Just a pinch. And in a Vinicius mistake that Pastore took advantage of, Boy threw the unmarked diagonally, went to the area and forced Courtois to put a hand of concrete to get the shot.

Except on the scoreboard, the first half was balanced. Above all because Madrid, after the goal, put the ball in the fridge to avoid making mistakes. There were no changes in the break, not even the preventive to avoid risk to the player booked. Ancelotti did it with Camavinga, but Escrib did not do it with Ral Guti. Two actions to cut the counter, both against Kroos, cost him the double yellow, blurring his good game in all sectors.

The gaps in the midfield were an invitation for the white midfielders to break up the game. Kroos, with a great first touch, and Modric reading the uncheck placed Vinicius hand in hand and, before Casilla’s exit, pic with the right. Smooth, crossed, in a hurry. An exquisite definition, unbecoming of someone who used to make every last action wrong.

Against ten, the match seemed finished. He even had options to enlarge the result. But no. It was complicated by a blunder of Casemiro, misguided except in the 0-1 action. Pere Milla scored and encouraged Elche, that he even forced a side ball with no luck. A suspenseful ending, punishment for white sufficiency. It would have been terrifying, had Vinicius not mediated.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state