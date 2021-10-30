Eiza González joins the cast of a new series from the creators of ‘Game of Thrones’

Eiza Gonzalez has taken his social networks to share very good news and it has been confirmed that he joins the cast of a new production for Netflix in charge of David benioff and DB Weiss.

With great emotion the actress who is going through a very good moment in her career in Hollywood, because not only has this new project been recently confirmed, but she already has a few more to be released as “Extrapolations”, Where you have the opportunity to interact with the great actress Meryl streep and “Ambulance”A film where he shares credits with the famous actor Jake gyllenhaal.

And now she herself makes the announcement on her Instagram account where she confirms her participation in the series inspired by the book of Liu Cixin “Three-Body Problem”. At the moment, 12 actors have been confirmed as part of the plot, but details about the characters have not yet been released.

“After being the biggest Game of Thrones fan, I never thought I would be lucky enough to work with these geniuses and the brilliant Alexander Woo on the most epic journey of my life. This story is like no other. If you are not familiar with ‘Three-Body Problem’ be prepared you will not know what has hit you. Let the countdown begin”, Expressed the also singer in her publication.

The series does not have a release date yet, but it can be anticipated that the story revolves around the first contact of human civilization with alien life, so many of its fans can no longer wait to see it in action.

