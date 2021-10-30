Edson Álvarez confesses which was the best coach he has had in his career

The ex of the Eagles of America, Edson Álvarez has had outstanding sports growth with the Ajax since his departure from Nest, signing his contract renewal until 2025 with the Children of the Gods just a few days ago in the Johan Cruyff Arena where he was accompanied by his family, fans and the legendary Edwin Van der Sar.

Alvarez 24-year-old decided to talk about his current coach Erik ten hag, detailing that he has shared his football knowledge with him, and even the Mexican defined the Dutchman as the best strategist he has met in these years of profession, due to the extensive preparation he has.

“He has taught me a lot on the court, tactically. I have improved technically with the coaching staff. I feel his trust in me and as I have said, where I have to respond to that trust is on the pitch. He is a very prepared person, with a winning mentality, with hunger and ambition to go for more “.

The national team also argued that the 51-year-old coach has given him the confidence to perform his role well on the court, however he also mentioned that he is not considered one of the main men in the Dutch team, since he assured him much remains to learn in his career.

“I don’t like to think that I am a key player because I don’t like to relax. I don’t like to think that I have already achieved everything because I have not. I know that I can improve a lot, so I take everything that happens to me as a responsibility. I am happy to play every game because my confidence increases and I can help the team “

How was Edson’s performance with Ajax?

In the current season of the Eredivisie The Mexican player has managed to be the starter in nine of the 10 games played, to add two annotations to his personal account after playing 760 minutes, while in the Champions League he adds 270 minutes to appear in the starting eleven of the three games. This Saturday October 30 the Ajax will be measured against Heracles.