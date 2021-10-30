don’t bite, it’s a scam

The malware is being delivered to Movistar customers through a legitimate account of Terra Brazil which includes either an attached document or a link that downloads a zip document where the malware is found. When the zip is unzipped and the file is executed, the malware installs itself on our computer to obtain information such as personal data or access to bank accounts. This whole process happens without the user noticing, that is why we must be very attentive if we receive an email of this style in the next few days.

The attacks In which the identity of a renowned company such as Movistar, Amazon, Correos or Social Security is impersonated are more frequent than we would like. Cybercriminals act through social networks, making calls or sending emails, supplanting the identity of the companies with which has been the case of Movistar. The operator informs through its Movisfera blog that the sending of these emails containing Malware began a week ago.

If you have just realized that you may have been a victim of this scam, it is best to carry out a review of your equipment with the updated antivirus to rule out that the malware has been installed on your computer. It is also highly recommended that you change the credentials from your bank or any personal access data that you think the malware may have leaked.

How to avoid cyber attacks

Phishing is a technique that cybercriminals use to trick and scam their victims into revealing sensitive personal information. Unfortunately this technique is more common than it seems and therefore it is recommended that you follow some of the security measures to avoid being scammed.

Be wary of emails they commit spelling mistakes or serious grammatical. If the email lacks company logos and the sender is suspicious, it is better to delete it directly.

Always verify that the sender is trustworthy before clicking on links or attachments.

It is advisable to avoid entering username and password on web pages whose address has not been written by us in the browser bar. In addition, if we enter a page where we are asked to enter username and password, it is convenient to check in the address bar that the address is well written.

Change passwords to access important bank accounts or subscriptions regularly, in addition to using the two-step validation that offer services like Office or Google.

Following with the passwords, try to make them different and do not always use the same. In addition, it is recommended that they have the following characteristics: Length greater than 8 characters, use uppercase, lowercase and special characters, avoid colloquial expressions and not use dates or words that are related to our personal life.

In addition to all these tips to avoid cyberattacks, the operator has Movistar’s Secure Connection service that can help you avoid this type of scams and fraud. Offers protection by domain reputation, which means that it allows us to identify if the page we want to access involves some kind of risk or not. If you have Fusion or a mobile contract line, activating this service is free.