Dollar price today October 29, peso loses 43 cents

Today Friday, October 29, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.5530 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. The peso recedes again, losing four of the five weekly sessions. This day, the interbank dollar spot ended at $ 20.6090, which means a gain of 20.5 cents for the greenback since the close of yesterday Thursday, according to data from the Banxico. Regarding the monthly exchange rate, the Mexican currency barely managed to recover 3.3 cents compared to the end of September.

Yesterday, US GDP data affected the peso-dollar parity. On this day, it was the Inegi data on the Mexican GDP that hurt the local currency, when it was announced that there was a quarterly contraction of 0.23% and an annual contraction of 0.92%.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.6090- Sale: $ 20.6090

: Buy $ 20.6090- Sale: $ 20.6090 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.006 – Sale: $ 20.74

: Buy: $ 20.006 – Sale: $ 20.74 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.98 – Sale: $ 21.10

: Buy: $ 19.98 – Sale: $ 21.10 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.95 – Sale: $ 20.85

Buy: $ 19.95 – Sale: $ 20.85 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.30 – Sale: $ 20.80

Buy: $ 19.30 – Sale: $ 20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.40 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 18.40 – Sale: $ 21.30 IXE: Buy: $ 19.30 – Sale: $ 20.80

Buy: $ 19.30 – Sale: $ 20.80 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.70

Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.70 Monex: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.20

Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.20 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00 Santander: Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.18

Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.18 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.03 – Sale: $ 21.04

Buy: $ 20.03 – Sale: $ 21.04 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.30 – Sale: $ 21.20

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 62,346.0 with an upward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.75 pesos, for $ 28.12 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

