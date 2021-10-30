Discrimination at the prom

Ryan Murphy conducts The Prom (United States, 2020), which was originally a musical that premiered on Broadway in the 2016 season. The film features original music by Matthew Sklar and the lyrics are by Chad Beguelin, which was adapted by him and Bob Martin.

Dee Dee Allen (Meryl Streep) and Barry glickman (James Corden) are two Broadway actors who have received harsh criticism for their work in a musical about the life of Eleanor Roosevelt.

A fact in Edgewater, Indiana, makes national news. To the young Emma nolan (Jo Ellen Pellman) is not allowed to attend prom with his girlfriend Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). The students and parents of the institute do not accept it.

The story reaches the ears of the actors who decide to be present in the community, to fight for Emma’s rights. The chorus girl is added to the group Angie dickinson (Nicole Kidman) and Trent oliver (Andrew Rannells), failed actor.

The story supports the causes of the LGBTI community and celebrates diversity and tolerance, but does so through platitudes that add nothing.

There are isolated moments of very well achieved musical scenes, but the film does not have more. The adaptation of the script does not work. It is a work that remains half.

Critics acknowledge that the actors do their job, but the characters they represent lack definition and are therefore superficial and monotonous. Meryl Streep’s performance stands out.

The story gave for more. The director and the writers miss a great opportunity. It is only possible to rescue some of the group music scenes. There the scenery, the music and the choreography do work. (It’s on Netflix).

The Prom

Original title: The Prom

Production: United States, 2020

Director: Ryan Murphy

Screenplay: Chad Beguelin and Boba Martin. Based on the Broadway play The Prom released in 2016.

Photography: Matthew Sklar

Music: Matthew Libatique

Performance: Meryl Streep; James Corden; Nicole Kidman; Keegan-Michael Key; Andrew Rannells; Ariana DeBose; Kerry Washington; Kevin Chamberlin; Sofia Deler; Logan Riley Hassel; Mary Kay Place; Nathaniel J. Potvin; Nico Greetham and Tracey Ullman.

