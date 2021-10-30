Did The Simpsons Predict Facebook’s Meta? This episode from 10 years ago has a notorious reference to the future of Zuckerberg’s company.

After weeks of anticipation for the imminent Facebook announcement, it finally arrived. The company that started as a simple social network for a small group of young people in the United States and has now become a true Internet giant will change its name. Mark Zuckerberg wants his empire not to be seen as a social media company and will now be renamed Goal.

The name was what was most eagerly awaited, since its revelation would confirm the future that Mark Zuckerberg wants to travel. The American tycoon wants to immerse himself in the metaverse and revolutionize the way we connect to the Internet.

And even if it is a novel ad, nothing … But absolutely nothing beats The Simpsons. The famous series of the Av family, Siempre Viva did it again and in an episode of season 23, 10 years ago, they have a clear reference that seems to predict the Goal that Mark Zuckerberg announced this afternoon.

The Premonitory Simpsons

The episode has a release date of December 11, 2011. It is the ninth of the twenty-third season. At that time, Zuckerberg’s platform was revolutionary, as it had reached one billion active users and began to display photos on the wall more frequently.

That is to say that at that time there was no way that The Simpsons had any idea of ​​Facebook’s plans. However, in that episode titled “Holidays of Future Passed”, they show that the series takes a journey into the future of all the characters.

Bart has two children and they show him in his role as a father, Homer and Marge travel into space, because it is common at that time and Maggie is a famous singer.

While Lisa, finally married to Milhouse, has a daughter (by methods that are not conventional) named Zia.

So Lisa’s daughter is sitting at the kitchen table in a kind of lethargy, hooked up to a laptop. Her mother, one of our favorite nerds, comes in with another laptop to spy on her and there the surprising prediction with what we are living today is released.

Millions of people, in the style Ready Player One they are connected in a totally virtual universe. Lisa’s daughter is in her room. On the walls he has several portraits of characters that he admires, including that of his own mother. There’s even a door where there’s a digital party on the other side, of which of course Zia is a part.

The Simpson Lisa Simpson from the future

In this digital world that Lisa enters there are references to YouTube, here identified as NewTube and an Offshore gambling site. In order to find her daughter, Lisa enters a kind of giant Google room.

“Google, even though you enslaved half the world, is still a great search engine,” says Lisa. Then he writes the name of his young daughter and thus manages to have a good Simpson moment, style talk of emotionally connected people.

Here is this excerpt from the video, in a post made by the YouTube channel Ranked Battle, in 2018.

In addition to the prediction of The Simpsons, there is that of this user on Twitter, called @LineGoesDown. In a post on October 20, he said that Facebook’s name change will be Meta.