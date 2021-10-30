Despite user complaints, Twitch launches controversial new feature

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

It’s no secret that achieving success on Twitch is an extremely difficult goal and, in most cases, impossible. This is because the smallest content creators get very little visibility on the platform, which results in users not discovering them. To address this situation, Twitch released a new feature this week that has already caused the fury of the community.

In late September, Jacob Rosok, Product Manager at Twitch, announced in a live stream the Boost tool, which will allow viewers to spend real money to promote their favorite channels.

In theory, this function seeks to give smaller streamers a chance to position themselves on the platform and get an audience. However, the community is not entirely happy and believes that it will only allow famous personalities to get more recognition and money.

Users already hate the new Twitch tool

Jacob Rosok announced last month that the feature would debut in the future and that it would only be available to a select group of streamers in the United States. This would allow to collect user feedback and readjust the tool before launching it to other regions of the world and opening it to the general public.

So the feature is now available and new details have come to light. According to journalist Zach Bussey (via Eurogamer), there are currently 3 boost levels available: $ 0.99 for 1,000 referrals, $ 2.97 for 3,000, and $ 4.95 for 5,000. Additionally, it appears that streamers can also pay to promote their own live streams.

As expected, the community has already expressed its displeasure on social networks and ensures that the tool is a kind of pay-to-win that will allow famous content creators to get even more visibility on the website, while streamers more small ones will be in the background.

On the other hand, there are those who say that a good way to ensure the success of the feature is to restrict its use so that only the smallest content creators can use it.

Famous streamers also criticized the tool and advised their followers not to use it. Instead, they explain that the best way to support the platform’s emerging content creators is to share clips from their live streams and talk about them on social media.

Either way, it looks like the Boost feature is here to stay. It will be interesting to find out if Twitch will readjust its strategy based on the feedback it receives in the coming days and the backlash from the audience.

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Let us read you in the comments.

