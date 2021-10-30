Danilo Beauchamp reveals his psoriasis diagnosis and promotes early diagnosis

Doctors join the call to educate and eradicate the stigmas around the disease.

Danilo Beauchamp, comedian, Dr. Damaris Torres Paoli, dermatologist, Dr. Samuel Sánchez Rivera, dermatologist, Dr. María Maymí Soto, dermatologist, and Zadeth Rodríguez, patient.

Psoriasis is a very common autoimmune disease In Puerto Rico, however, ignorance about it persists and to educate about the treatments, the renowned comedian Danilo Beauchamp publicly shared his diagnosis and the effects that this non-contagious skin condition has had on his life .

The also producer and announcer shared his story as a patient of psoriasis during educational activity “From education to action: let nothing stop you”, dedicated to raising awareness of the illness In Puerto Rico. The event took place at the CATA Amphitheater of the Medical Sciences Campus (RCM) of the University of Puerto Rico, as part of the opening a collaborative campaign with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health (MSP).

Danilo Beauchamp, comedian and Zadeth Rodríguez, psoriasis patients.

Beauchamp was emphatic in stating that the diagnosis of psoriasis should not be a cause of shame for any person and also affirmed the importance of identifying an adequate treatment to achieve general well-being in the patient.

“I will not deny that the initial ignorance about the illness, I was awakened by anxiety and that was worse, because that was reflected even more in my skin “, expressed the artist.” Fortunately I had early attention and I have managed to control the condition with medications and creams that are available on the market to reduce symptoms and keep my lifestyle as normal as possible, “he stressed.

The activity also had the participation of prominent specialists in the field of dermatology, such as Dr. Damaris Torres Paoli, president of the Dermatological Society of Puerto Rico; Dr. Samuel Sánchez Rivera, assistant professor of the Medical Sciences Campus and vice president of the Puerto Rico Dermatological Society; Dr. María Maymí Soto, former president of the Puerto Rico Dermatological Society, and Zadeth Rodríguez, a patient diagnosed with guttate psoriasis.

The panel of experts that accompanied the discussion organized by Medicine and Public Health to educate about psoriasis.

“Psoriasis is a skin condition that affects the patient in physical appearance and emotional. If you are not educated and empowered around the necessary self-care as a complement to medicine, it could result in serious consequences. Therefore, the importance of visiting a specialist in the skin for effective treatment leading to a level of stability within the illness“, highlighted Dr. Damaris Torres-Paoli, president of the Dermatological Society of Puerto Rico

For the patient Zadeth Rodríguez, psoriasis disrupted essential habits such as hours of sleep and appetite, in addition to the impact on her self-esteem when she experienced the proliferation of inflammation (scaly welts) in different parts of her body, including, forcing her to make changes to the way you dress, because working in the food industry you have seen displeasure from some customers.

“I still cannot exactly answer the question of how it has affected me, because every day I face a new challenge, but I am sure that I will not allow psoriasis to dictate how I am going to live my days. You can have a normal life as a psoriasis patient, we just have to educate ourselves more on the subject, “said Rodríguez.