Cyber ​​Fraud, SLP Up; issue recommendations to avoid them

One of the cyber crimes that has been on the rise in recent months is fraud through applications that offer supposed economic loans, in this sense a series of complaints have been received, for which the Cyber ​​Police of the State Public Security Secretariat Alert the population so that they are not surprised and avoid being the victim of any abuse.

The institution has knowledge and advice has been provided after several reports of affected people who have resorted to the use of this type of applications or even electronic links through social networks, where they refer to being harassed and intimidated, saying that they will seize their belongings or real estate in case of not paying for said loans and even exaggerated amounts for the interest generated.

This type of action is known as phishing, it is a cybercrime technique that uses fraud, deception and threats to manipulate its victims and make them reveal confidential personal information, with the aim of granting them cash as collection of the supposed loans that they grant.

Among the most reported applications are the following:

CASH CASH, RAPI MONEY, SAFE CREDIT, TALA, MONEY I WANT, YAYACREDY, DrLoan, Mangocredy, iFective, LemonCash.

In turn, it is important to avoid downloading applications such as: FlashPeso, FlamingoCash, LePrestamos, PORTFOLIO FULL, YumiCash, Incash, MAGICREDITO, Creavi Cash, CactusCredito, VaCash, Weshare, Qtesoro, SuperPrestamos, PrestamoClub.

The Cyber ​​Police has received approximately 15 complaints, where those affected indicate that these spaces begin to intimidate them, stating that if they do not pay a certain amount for the loans granted, they will proceed to seize their assets. In addition, they begin to send messages to their contacts and to them, claiming to be from an alleged criminal group, in order to be able to collect high interest rates for the money granted to users.

Once the user begins to receive threatening messages from said spaces, it is important that they report immediately to the 9-1-1 Emergency Line or directly to the Cyber ​​Police Lines; 444-8 34 01 06 and 255-01-03, to subsequently advise you and prevent you from depositing amounts of cash and falling into an act of fraud and initiate the investigation folder through the State Attorney General’s Office (FGESLP).

This type of crime is classified before the FGESLP as illegitimate collection, established in the State Penal Code in its section 168 Bis:

“It is established that the crime of illegitimate collection is committed by someone who with the intention of requiring payment of a debt, be it the debtor’s own, or who acts as a reference or guarantee, uses any illicit means, or carries out acts of harassment or intimidation. , or threats of any kind, or acts of annoyance to the debtor, without an order issued by the competent authority ”.

Nowadays, they are not only downloaded in the application store but also through links via Facebook, where they redirect the person so that later they are installed on their mobile device, causing them to access all the victim’s information, such as contacts , photographs, geolocation of your cell phone, information that is used for the commission of criminal acts.

Another factor that must be taken into account is the amount of permissions it requests when installed, such as access to contact information, camera, permission to access the microphone of cell phones and its location, since this violates in the allowed privacy rules.

Users can check the status of said applications in the Registration of Adhesion Contracts (RECA) and through the CONDUSEF Financial Service Providers Registration System, to verify if it is a reliable space.

It is recommended to avoid the use of this type of application and seek advice from a financial institution that has legal support. In case of downloading these types of tools, read the privacy policies carefully and investigate their status.

The Secretariat of Public Security of the State (SSPE), urges the population not to fall into deceptions and avoid the use of this type of applications that seek to deceive the consumer, causing them to be the victim of a criminal act.