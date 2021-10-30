Cruz Azul vs América: How is the history of the Clásico Joven?

In the preview of the Young Classic for the 2021 Opening of the MX League, we tell you how the balance of Cruz Azul vs. America

Blue Cross urgently needs to win again in the MX League, to continue dreaming of qualifying directly to the quarterfinals of the Liguilla. For that, you will have the mission of beat the America club this Sunday at 17:05 hours on the field of the Azteca Stadium, for the matchday 16 of the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 of the MX League.

The group that directs Juan Reynoso march in the sixth placement from the general standings table with 20 units, although also with a pending match. For the Young Classic, the three points are not only necessary because they are the “last chance” to aspire to get into the top four, but because the level of La Maquina in the semester has been very irregular and it has not been won for three games. .

In front will be a rival with history and against which it accumulates a very close balance. The most recent antecedents are very favorable, since of the last five duels Cruz Azul has won three and the remaining two have drawn. The last heads up for Guard1anes 2021 was a 1 to 1 equality with goals from Jonathan Rodríguez and Emanuel Aguilera.

Regarding the historical balance, the Celeste set appears slightly behind the Eagles. Adding all the friendliest official competitions, those of Coapa exceed by 10 games to our Blues. Another reason to win and begin to reduce differences.

Full history: Cruz Azul vs. America