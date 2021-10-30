Conacem, the perfect storm 2021/10/27

Apparently, the civil association called the National Normative Committee of Medical Specialties Councils (Conacem) is in the middle of a perfect storm. The first fact is that a group of doctors called Los Médicos de la Esperanza, an organization close to the 4T, asked President López Obrador for his intervention so that through a decree or a reform proposal the “mercantilist” character is removed from the General Health Law, so that once again it is the Ministry of Public Education – through the General Directorate of Professions – that certifies the doctors and sets fair quotas so that these economic resources reach the coffers of the nation and not into the pockets of a few, accusing Conacem of seizing the certification of doctors, in addition to obtaining financial benefits from health professionals.

One purpose of the Fourth Transformation is to combat the limited academic offer of venues where the clinical fields of the National System of Medical Residencies are taught, as well as the “business” for the collection of certifications issued by Conacem and its specialty councils, which The increase in places for residents has not benefited at all, nor have they fostered an increase in professionalism and strengthening of medical specialties.

The second fact is the presentation of a dozen amparo lawsuits promoted by a hundred doctors, who seek that the Supreme Court of Justice declare unconstitutional the modifications to the General Health Law made by Felipe Calderón and that granted extra-legal powers to Conacem , which would be added to the reform that the Senate made to article 81 of the General Health Law to exclusively empower the SEP to issue medical specialty certificates and thus provide certainty to society that those who claim to be professionals comply with the academic training and legal requirements to exercise, a reform that is now in the hands of Deputy Emmanuel Reyes (Morena), president of the Health Commission in the lower house.

And finally and very dangerous is the conflict that exists within Conacem because the Mexican Council of Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery, AC, tries to take over all aesthetic procedures within Conacem together with another association civil, Mexican Association of Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery. However, according to data from the Ministry of Health, in the National System of Medical Residences there is no specialty of Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery or Aesthetic Surgery, so both associations cannot include the term “aesthetic”. Likewise, the Council issues apocryphal certifications to specialists when certifying them as doctors in the specialty of Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive, with more than 200 certificates issued and in force today, displacing otorhinolaryngologists, gynecologists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the performance of cosmetic surgeries in the areas of their specialty.

The big business and the monopoly that reconstructive plastic surgeons try to impose in our country in relation to cosmetic surgery puts Conacem at risk. It is not going to be that by defending a monopoly, the 4T ends up returning the rectory of medical certification to the State.

Conflict in CDMX due to eviction

Everything indicates that the conflict over ownership of the property located on the streets of Turin 46, Colonia Juárez, in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, continues and will escalate as a confrontation between the Judicial branch of the CDMX and the government of the capital, due to the illegalities in which the authority incurred when defining responsibilities. In the next installment I will tell you the story of the eviction that occurred on October 15, in which the real owners of the property turned out to be the “invaders” in the eyes of the corrupt authority.