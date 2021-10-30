Column: Blind date with a film

There are different reasons why a person chooses a specific movie to watch.

Perhaps I had been waiting for it for a long time (like we waited almost a decade for Bohemian Rhapsody). In that case the “how, where and when” you are going to see it goes to the background. At other times you just want to go to the movies. Either because of the smell of popcorn or to spend time with someone in particular, and the tape that you will see is chosen afterwards according to what the billboard offers at the time you can go.

UNSPLASH / ERIK WITSOE



This is what happened to me in 2019 with the tape Serenity, starring Oscar winners Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway.

I went to the room without having read the synopsis and without having paid much attention to the trailer, and the truth was like when you think that you are going to take a drink from a glass of orange soda and it turns out to be milk. The film has (like everything) its salvageable aspects, but the unexpected plot twist (which also turned into a strange change of film genre from one second to the next) left more than one in the audience confused, (including myself).

Likewise, if you have free time and are interested in knowing this work of two such important actors in Hollywood, you can find it on HBO Max, (perhaps the strange twist in the plot will be exciting for you). My point here is that although this time my experience with a tape that I saw without knowing what it was going to be about was not so pleasant, on other occasions I have had good surprises.

UNSPLASH / KILYAN SOCKALINGUM



Perhaps you have heard of the “blind date with a book” project that has already been carried out in different parts of the world; you buy a book that is wrapped in paper and (sometimes) only says what genre it is. This helps you get out of your comfort zone and stop reading the same book over and over again. With the cinema sometimes it is the same. Before, you would turn on the television on Channel 5 (or on TNT) and watch the movie they were broadcasting, and sometimes you would end up quite satisfied.

With the platforms of streaming, it is increasingly common for us to choose content at random and end up being pleasantly surprised.

I recommend some that I saw without knowing what they were about, and I was quite surprised.

“Adaline’s Secret”. Starring Blake Lively. Drama and Romance, available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

Starring Blake Lively. Drama and Romance, available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video. “ Irrational Man “ . Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone, and directed by Woody Allen. Comedy, drama and mystery. Available on Apple TV.

“Velvet Buzzsaw” . Starring Jake Gyllenhaal. Netflix Original.

“The arrival”. Starring Amy Adams. Available on Netflix.

“The devil at all hours”. Starring Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Bill Skarsgard. Netflix Original.

“The devil at all hours.” NETFLIX



Give an unknown movie a try!

MR