Coinbase regains # 1 position on Apple’s App Store as Crypto.com jumps to third place

Cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Crypto.com are now two of the most downloaded apps for Apple’s App Store in the United States, topping the charts in first and third place, respectively.

According to the Top Charts list on the Apple App Store, Coinbase has regained its position as the most popular app in America ahead of TikTok. However, the Crypto.com app increased in the number of downloads on Thursday to overtake both YouTube and Instagram, going from fifth to third in a matter of hours. The Robinhood app, which previously ranked in the top ten, is at No. 48 under Walmart.

Coinbase, which first appeared on the app store in 2014, was the most popular download in the US in 2017 and May 2021. In particular, the description of the trading app now includes Shiba Inu (SHIB) after Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) – the price of the dog-themed token has risen significantly in the last year, creating new crypto billionaires.

Crypto.com’s growing popularity could be the result of the exchange launching an ad campaign with actor Matt Damon. The “fortune favors the brave” announcement, released early Thursday, aims to reach a global audience of potential cryptocurrency users and investors. According to data from analytics site SensorTower, the exchange’s app had roughly 600,000 downloads in September.

The number of downloads of a company’s application can be an indicator of market interest. Facebook, currently under scrutiny following the release of documents showing the company was not doing what it claimed in regards to eliminating hate speech and posts that foment violence, now ranks below Snapchat as the eighth iOS app. most popular in the US

