Coca Cola FEMSA makes a pilot in products for home and personal care

The Coca Cola FEMSA (KOF) bottling company recently added other categories to its portfolio such as beers or alcoholic beverages, however, within its plans to go further and launched a pilot test together with another company to distribute household products and even personal care in Mexico.

According to its CEO, John Santa María, This initiative seeks to evaluate and learn from new buyers, from consumption occasions and gather the knowledge you need to strengthen your value proposition for retailers and people in the future.

“We are starting a pilot program with one of the world’s leading consumer goods companies. It has from household products to personal care products, that we believe will allow us to attend new opportunities for buyers and strengthen this value proposition for traditional commerce ”, he assured in a call with analysts.

John Santa Maria stated that they also launched a trial to distribute the portfolio of one of the leading alcohol brand companies in the Mexican Republic; which will allow them to attend new moments of consumption and boost Coca-Cola FEMSA’s sales.

While in Panama, he said, they began to work with one of the world’s leading brewing companies, executing a pilot distribution program and sales in Panama, which is very complementary to your business

“We believe that these pilots will grow quite quickly and then we will be able to provide more visibility and information on them and we remain extremely focused, this is a significant change and a change in the way that Coca Cola FEMSA has approached the market,” he said.

The KOF director said that when you start looking at players in the world of consumer goods you either go through wholesalers or go through distributors.

“When you start to become a potential distributor, I think you have to earn yourself, become, a preferred and unique or exclusive distributor. So I think that as we move forward, Coca Cola FEMSA and other large bottlers will continue to lead the way in terms of multi-category. “

In this sense, Constantino Spas, CFO of the company, explained that as they move forward and open up to a multi-category approach in all their markets, there are opportunities to think about acquisitions, they are not just territories of the Coca Cola brand. .

“As we continue to learn about these businesses, as we move forward to integrate them into the system. I think it is too early to say that we would go out and make an important acquisition, of something that we do not particularly know, especially when we are opening up to the multi-category ”, he considered.

