CNBV gives its endorsement to 2 more fintech; There are already 22 authorized in total

The National Baking and Stock Commission (CNBV) gave the endorsement to two more institutions to operate under the law to Regulate the Institutions of Financial Technology, also known as fintech lawTherefore, there are already 22 platforms with the endorsement of the authority to carry out operations.

This Friday they were published in the Official Journal of the Federation (DOF) authorizations for Wool, to operate as an institution of electronic payment funds, as well as CrowdLink (PORCUANTO, SA DE CV) to establish and operate as a collective funding institution.

With these authorizations, 22 platforms that have obtained their authorization, of which 11 are from electronic payment funds and 11 of crowdfunding.

The collective funding platforms That until now have obtained their final authorization are Fundary, Likideo MX, BXL Fintech, Doopla, Prestadero, M2Crowd, Cien Ladrillos, Play Business, Crowd Up Mex, Fintech on Demand and CrowdLink.

Likewise, those of electronic payment funds They are NVIO Pagos, Trafalgar Digital, BRX Payments, Inguz Digital, BKBN, Tu Dinero Digital, Sistema de Transferencia y Pagos STP, ColtoMoney, Cuenca, Mexpago and Lana.

It is expected that in the next few days the authorization of at least 30 more platforms will be published, which have already obtained the approval of the authorities to operate under fintech law, but have to meet certain requirements to obtain the definitive endorsement and its authorization is published in the DOF.