Clip receives Factor Wellbeing award for promoting meaningful work

Víctor Velázquez Patron, vice president of People Management of the company, talks about the tools that the company has to ensure balance in the lives of its employees.

The firm received the Wellbeing Factor recognition from the Institute of Happiness Sciences.

The exponential growth in the use of technological resources has allowed the market to expand for many companies. Several of them have positioned themselves strategically, to the point of being listed among the best in their field, but what has been their secret of success?

For Clip, the key is not only to innovate in business, but to boost its employees through wellness strategies that bring out the best in them, says Víctor Velázquez Patron, vice president of People Management (Human Resources) at the company.

“Clip is an innovation company in the field of business, but we also want to do it in the field of people; In other words, we want to go beyond a slogan, it is really what we think we are: ordinary people who come to give something extraordinary. What we try to do and, modestly, I think we do it very well, is the matter of listening and understanding what it is that people need, “he says.

With a 15-year career in customer service, Velázquez Patrón details that part of the company’s success is its culture based on values ​​and incentives.

“The main values ​​we have are the sense of belonging and care for the person next door; be very fast and agile in the answers and in the things we do; not bureaucratize ourselves ”, he assures.

Offering a good financial and emotional salary is key in Clip’s strategy

The payment aggregator firm, which offers point of sale terminals, knows that the competition in the sector to find and retain the best talent is tough. Therefore, it moves on two main levels to stand out from its competitors.

In terms of attracting talent, “we have to make sure that we really have a good economic value proposition that can be competitive in order to attract top-level talent, talent from much more consolidated and much larger companies that are also attractive. the benefits for the new generations », says Vel´ázquez Patron.

Once the collaborators say “yes” to them, Clip focuses on recognition strategies that are not limited to the monetary, but include the emotional salary.

“We seek (a retribution) that generates sensations, that generates emotions, that you remember that it is something special for you, for the things you are doing, that you know that they are really being recognized.”

Promoting “integration” over “balance” is another of its pillars for well-being

For Clip, fostering a work-life balance for its more than 600 employees, or “clippers,” is key to its wellness strategy. For this reason, it adapts its workspaces according to its needs, says Velázquez Patron.

“The important thing is that the clipper has the energy to be able to live its life to the fullest and this is where many initiatives come, it is where we focus on how office spaces are really designed to be able to collaborate or work individually or relax,” he says.

In addition, he assures that the company prefers to focus on issues such as “integration” over the “balance” of employees, “because when you want to balance something immediately, what you are putting is one is antagonistic to another, it is as if life I had to fight with work and that is not true, in the end everything is integrated, “he says.

Clip is one of the 24 companies that obtained the Wellbeing Factor 2021 wellness badge, prepared by the Institute of Wellbeing and Happiness Sciences in collaboration with Business Insider Mexico.

The study identifies the well-being factors in each of the participating organizations, those practices that promote the employee’s work-life balance, that equip them with the tools for their optimal performance and provide them with opportunities to use and develop their strengths in the daily activities.

