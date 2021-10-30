Chris Martin would have ended his relationship with Dakota Johnson while the actress celebrated her birthday l Coldplay | Shows

An unexpected break. The famous singer Chris Martin would have ended his relationship of more than four years with the actress Dakota Johnson, with whom he even bought in January of this year a luxurious mansion with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms in Malibu, California. However, everything would have ended according to In Touch Weekly Magazine, where they say that the interpreter of “Yellow” wrote to Dakota on WhatsApp on his birthday to confirm the break.

“Just hours before dinner, Chris texted her and said she wanted to take some time … she was devastated”, A source pointed out to the aforementioned medium. The person close to the couple commented on the reasons behind Martin’s surprising behavior.

“His friends think he was nervous. When things get too serious, like when she starts talking about having children, that’s when he tends to panic. “, express.

This version would reveal that the UK artist is afraid of compromise. However, the medium points out that there is still hope for them to resume the relationship, because curiously, his ex-partner, also actress Gwyneth Paltrow, would be giving him support to reconsider. “He’s trying to get them back together. If anyone can do it, it’s Gwyneth “, indicated the source.

How much did the mansion Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson buy cost?

The Coldplay frontman was married for more than a decade to actress Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he had two children, and it was a stable and quiet relationship. However, the marriage ended in 2014 and, a few months later, American entertainment media saw a change in the artist.

He was later seen dating various celebrities like Alexa Chung, Jennifer Lawrence, singer Kylie Minogue, Annabelle Wallis, Katy Perry, and even Dua Lipa. But, everything changed when he began dating 32-year-old actress Dakota Johnson.

What seemed like an express conquest ended up becoming their next serious relationship. “They have gotten to know each other well and feel comfortable together. Chris sends him his music to get his opinion. It is more than an adventure “ a source close to the couple told US Weekly in 2018. Their chemistry was strong and the relationship was going from strength to strength.

The mansion Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson bought in 2020

It transformed into a consolidated relationship, to the point that in October 2020 it was revealed that the Coldplay singer and the protagonist of the film 50 Shades of Gray bought a mansion worth more than 10 million euros in an exclusive area of ​​Malibu in California.

The farm is protected from the gazes of the curious by a green hedge and strong security measures; overlooks the ocean; it has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a plot of about 1,600 square meters. Likewise, the new house has a guest house, games room, swimming pool with spa and outdoor barbecue area.