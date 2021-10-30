Chris Martin would have ended his relationship with Dakota Johnson while the actress celebrated her birthday l Coldplay | Shows

An unexpected break. The famous singer Chris Martin would have ended his relationship of more than four years with the actress Dakota Johnson, with whom he even bought in January of this year a luxurious mansion with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms in Malibu, California. However, everything would have ended according to In Touch Weekly Magazine, where they say that the interpreter of “Yellow” wrote to Dakota on WhatsApp on his birthday to confirm the break.

