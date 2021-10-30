Chris Hemsworth would have risked his health to play Thor in Marvel

Phase four of Marvel it is booming. After the end of the Avengers, different series were released on Disney Plus that gave way to a new beginning and, in addition, some movies are coming. Among them is Thor: love and thunder, which will be published in 2022 counting, once again, with Chris Hemsworth in the skin of the protagonist.

It has been several years since Chris Hemsworth plays the God of Thunder and, today, is one of the few Avengers still in force in Marvel. So much so that the experiences that the actor reaped in the study are countless, so in the recently published book The Story of Marvel Studios he counted some of them.

First of all Hemsworth talked about the moment when he almost got fired from the MCU, but now he’s gone for more. In another of the fragments in which he talks about his work in the franchise, he confessed the risk that his health took when it came to changing his physical appearance. Being part of the world of superheroes seems to be an exhilarating experience for every actor, so they always give their all.

In Chris’s case, his physical appearance is one of Thor’s greatest qualities. By over-committing himself, as always for every project, the actor managed to get into the desired shape for the character. But, the truth is that, according to what he said, there came a time when his health was affected by what he had put on for one of the performances.

In fact, according to what the book relates, it was so much weight that he gained Chris Hemsworth that her costume no longer fit well and the costume team had to make last minute adjustments to avoid production delays. Of course, it should be noted that later, the artist returned to his normal weight for the same film since he did the appropriate training.