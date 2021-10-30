Chinese company Tencent Holdings becomes Kadokawa’s third largest shareholder – Kudasai

The editorial Kadokawa announced that the Chinese internet conglomerate Tencent Holdings will acquire a 6.86 percent stake in Kadokawa for 30 billion yen (about $ 264 million) and will become the third largest shareholder in the company. Sixjoy, a subsidiary of Tencent The Hong Kong-based company will buy 4.86 million shares for 6,170 yen (about $ 54) per share, a 2.3 percent premium over its closing price. The transaction is expected to take place between November 15 and November 26.

Kadokawa stated that he will come to an agreement with Tencent Group for the anime business «in order to continue promoting the Global Media Mix based on the company’s intellectual property” and “form an equity alliance with Tencent Group». The company will invest all revenue in content by March 2024. This includes hiring editors and producers. The Master Trust Bank of Japan and the investment fund KSD-NH, based in Cacao, remain the first and second largest shareholders of Kadokawa after the transaction, and the former director and representative president, Nobuo Kawakami, will become the fourth largest shareholder of the company.

At the beginning of this year, Kadokawa formed a capital alliance with CyberAgent, Inc. and Sony to strengthen its video game and animation businesses. The objectives of the company are to reinforce the strategy Global Media Mix to expand Kadokawa’s intellectual properties around the world, and to cooperate with CyberAgent and Sony to «mutual exploitation of each other’s business, experience and other strengths». Kadokawa will issue 1,422,475 shares each to CyberAgent and Sony, giving each company 1.93% ownership.

Source: ANN