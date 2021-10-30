Chelsea do their homework; stumbling blocks from Liverpool and Manchester City

As incredible as it may seem, it will be the first season (since he took office) that Pep Guardiola does not savor the honeys of success with him Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. All this, of course, on the occasion of their defeat in the fateful penalty shootout against West Ham United. Nevertheless, the Sky blues they were going to switch the chip to fully focus on a new stop on the Premier League calendar. Regarding the Crystal palace, he knew perfectly well the difficulty of facing the current British champion.

The contest would really face the squad prepared by Patrick Vieira, fondly remembered by the Arsenal parish. Wilfried Zaha, his main spearhead banner, would take advantage of a shipment from Conor Gallagher to silence the locals (0 – 1). And the situation would be even more dramatic for Guardiola’s men, all as a result of the expulsion of Aymeric Laporte before the break. In the second, the braid would invalidate a target to each team for offside. In the aftermath of the crash, Gallagher would leave City on the canvas to seal the victory of Palace (0 – 2).

Reece James guides Chelsea

Nor can we ignore the team that started the day as the brand new leader of a Premier that brings together several of the most powerful clubs on the planet football. We are talking about Chelsea, a team commanded wonderfully by a Thomas Tuchel who has found his comfort zone on the bench Stamford Bridge. And the London entity flew straight up St James’ Park to measure its forces with those of the Newcastle united.

The Blues unsurprisingly, they would lead through their might on the green baize practically from the opening whistle. However, the team led by Thomas Tuchel was being unable to solve accurately in the final meters. Therefore, Reece James would have to come to the rescue of Chelsea for the resignation of a Newcastle that would offer resistance until the end (0 – 1). Even so, the three points would remain in the bag of the London team with the double of Reece James (0 – 2). All this, in addition, without forgetting the goal materialized by Jorginho, candidate for the Ballon d’Or, from the fatal point (0 – 3).

Great goal from Reece James to open the can and put Chelsea ahead What a cut! What a merciless dry shot! GOAL#PremierLeagueDAZN ⚽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/PxxefLrCZX – DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) October 30, 2021

Brighton slows Liverpool

And what to say about Liverpool, a squad that is showing its magnificent form both in the United Kingdom and in the Champions League. In the Old Continent, he is commanding with solvency a group in which he has been paired with Atlético de Madrid and AC Milan. For its part, the team prepared by Jürgen Klopp had no mercy on Manchester United in the Classic celebrated on Old trafford. Moving on to Brighton & Hove Albion, is becoming one of the revelations so far this year.

The opening measures of the battle would be marked by a true offensive torrent of the club net. A pass made by Mohamed Salah, one of the best footballers on the planet, would be solved perfectly by his great captain: Jordan Henderson (1 – 0). After the equator of the first half, Sadio Mané would not waste the assistance of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (twenty). The VAR would burst onto the scene to annul a Liverpool target, while Enock Mwepu would give suspense to the clash with the 2 – 1. It’s more, Brighton would surprise their opponent with the final 2 – 2, the work of Leandro Trossard.

