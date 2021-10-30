Checo Pérez and his Mexican-style Red Bull: a giant piñata

Checo Pérez could get on this piñata measuring five meters by two; It is a Red Bull made by a Mexican artisan

The arrival of Czech Pérez to the team Red bull It caused Rodrigo Alcaraz to celebrate the achievement of the Guadalajara rider in a very special way. With his talent and experience in making piñatas and cardboard, he developed an idea that was around his head for a long time.

Rodrigo Alcaraz had his first contact with the Formula 1 at Mexican GP which was held in 1987 and which had as its winner Nigel Mansell, although his reference at that time was the Brazilian Ayrton senna. Almost 25 years later, the arrival of Checo Pérez to the top circuit caused this artist to set his sights on the national representative and his arrival at the Austrian team was the perfect pretext to pay him a ‘small’ tribute: a Red bull f1, although something different from what Pérez normally drives.

Piñata workshop in which a 1: 1 scale Red Bull F1 was made. Courtesy

“When Checo raced in Sauber and from there I followed him. I waited for a better team to sign it. He was at McLaren, but they were bad and now at Red Bull the dream was made, that it was a great idea. That’s why I made the car, because the Red Bull car is the best design that is currently in Formula 1, ”he explained to ESPN Digital, Rodrigo Alcaraz, who has his workshop just three kilometers from the Autodromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez.

With a Formula 1 that has seen the largest cars in history in 2021, Rodrigo mentioned that his “car” is five meters long, by two meters wide and he wanted this measure to be the most similar to the RB16B. It is not enough to try the 1: 1 scale, people can get on and remove the steering wheel from this piñata, as in real cars.

“I did everything. I saw photos, on the internet I looked for the measurements of the cars; almost custom. It took me almost three months to do it. When I was carving it I said, ‘I’m going to do it on a large scale and be able to climb.’ I can take off the steering wheel to get on ”.

Painting the life-size Red Bull F1 piñata. Courtesy

Your creation and the curiosity of your customers has caused some people to offer you good sums of money, but his wish is that “Checo Pérez or Max (Verstappen) can sign it for me”.

“They offered me 15 thousand pesos for it, but for the three months of work I saw it at a low price. My wife and my family told me not to sell it. Hopefully the opportunity presents itself for Checo or someone from the team to sign it. There are clients who offer me 30 thousand pesos for the car, but we are going to wait until the Formula 1 ones really come and I really hope they come, ”he said nervously.

Rodrigo assured that his car of Formula 1 it can get wet, since they protected it “with car polish. Even if it rains, nothing will happen to him. It is solid ”.

In addition, he acknowledged that he is willing to do more designs for any client that requests it and with the experience acquired it could take him a working time of 20 to 25 days.