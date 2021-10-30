CD Projekt Red updates Cyberpunk 2077 roadmap for 2022

During this time we have been seeing how CD Projekt Red has committed to fixing all the bugs found during the release of Cyberpunk 2077 and with its updated roadmap to launch future patches throughout the next year, it can be seen that we will be facing a product that will give much to talk about in reference to all the missions that are offered in its vast world.

Even knowing that its update oriented to the new generation consoles has been delayed more than expected, we must bear in mind that this will serve to guarantee its full operation when executing it and for that reason they have also announced all the plans foreseen in relation to the future content to be revealed later.

This is the new roadmap for Cyberpunk 2077

This information has been provided by the study through a post on its website in which it is implied that from next year they will focus on the implementation of expansions, objects of interest and updates in order to provide the experience that we users deserve after having gone through this tough development process.

Remember that Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available for Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC. Stay tuned to our social networks so you don’t miss any news related to this game.