Cathie Wood’s ARK Acquires $ 80 Million In Robinhood Stock Following Crypto Price Slump

ARK Invest, the investment management firm focused on innovative technology led by Cathie Wood, took advantage of a drop in trading on Wednesday to buy nearly $ 80 million worth of Robinhood shares.

According to the daily trading data, Wood’s ARK purchased a total of 2.24 million Robinhood shares in three of Ark’s ETF funds, with the majority of the shares going to the flagship ARK Innovation ETF.. Robinhood now represents 1.33% of the Innovation ETF.

On October 27, the trading platform had declared a 78% decline in its cryptocurrency revenue. -from USD 233 million in the second quarter to USD 51 million in the third-, causing the stock price to fall below its July IPO price of $ 38.

The stock is down more than 11% since the start of the week, going from USD 39.85 on Monday, October 25 to USD 35.47 at the close of the market on Thursday, October 28.

After the results report, analysts at JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Piper Sandler, Barclays and Deutsche Bank significantly lowered their price targets.

At the beginning of the week, Ark sold a total of 57,106 Tesla shares, worth $ 59 million, when the electric car maker surpassed a trillion dollar valuation.

Ark also bought during the fall; acquired $ 60 million worth of Twitter shares on Wednesday after the social media company disclosed slowing user growth in its earnings report, causing the stock price to depreciate nearly 11%.

Wood still has reason to believe in Robinhood’s progress in cryptocurrencies, as more than 1 million people are on the waiting list for the app’s crypto wallet, although that is the only way to withdraw cryptocurrencies from the platform.

In early October, the trading app also introduced a 24/7 support line to improve customer service wait times and help users with cryptocurrency investments.

Although Wood went from buying the first Bitcoin futures ETF, he is still bullish on cryptocurrencies. Ark Invest partnered with 21 Shares to introduce its own Bitcoin ETF in June.

