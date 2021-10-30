Catherine Fulop confesses the cosmetic surgery that was done
October 27, 2021 – 18:10
At 56 years old, Catherine Fulop has been a faithful ambassador of physical exercise and healthy eating, but in her youth she underwent surgery
The 56-year-old Venezuelan actress Catherine Fulop are proof that exercise and proper and healthy eating are the best option to maintain a natural beauty. and a spectacular figure. His life, which he has always said is full of love and good times, is another of the secrets to his apparent eternal youth.
But, not everything in your anatomy has been sculpted by exercise and healthy habits. Recently, the Argentine nationalized actress revealed details of the only cosmetic surgery to which he has submitted his body when he was just beginning his career.
Catherine Fulop’s photo has been shot on social networks, not so much for the shocking change but because of the sincerity and ease with which the presenter has also spoken about it.
“My photo today dates from around 1986,” said the singer’s mother Oriana Sabatini. “It is a story that I never do any physical activity, I did not like to do sports, mine was something elseWith the arrival of my daughters, I wanted to improve my body because I felt that everything was falling apart, and that’s when I began to train and take care of my health, “he said.
Catherine Fulop also told how she got started in the world of exercise and healthy living. “As you can see in the photo I was always hips and a big tail, I had an intervention to enlarge my boobies (felt it was out of proportion). It sure happens to a lot of girls, “he said without complexes.
The actress has recognized that, over the years, his body has changed and he stressed that it is a totally natural process and that, therefore, he loves his body, takes care of it and provides it with the care it requires, in addition to pampering it and proudly showing its curves.
