Catherine Fulop confesses the cosmetic surgery that was done

Catherine Fulop’s photo has been shot on social networks, not so much for the shocking change but because of the sincerity and ease with which the presenter has also spoken about it.

“My photo today dates from around 1986,” said the singer’s mother Oriana Sabatini. “It is a story that I never do any physical activity, I did not like to do sports, mine was something elseWith the arrival of my daughters, I wanted to improve my body because I felt that everything was falling apart, and that’s when I began to train and take care of my health, “he said.

Catherine Fulop also told how she got started in the world of exercise and healthy living. “As you can see in the photo I was always hips and a big tail, I had an intervention to enlarge my boobies (felt it was out of proportion). It sure happens to a lot of girls, “he said without complexes.

The actress has recognized that, over the years, his body has changed and he stressed that it is a totally natural process and that, therefore, he loves his body, takes care of it and provides it with the care it requires, in addition to pampering it and proudly showing its curves.