Carlos Vela wants Griezmann at LAFC

How about seeing Antoine Griezmann in Major League Soccer with LAFC? Mexican striker Carlos Vela expressed that he wants such a scenario for his team, as he revealed this Friday on an Instagram Live on the LAFC account.

“I’m trying to bring in (Antoine) Griezmann. We are talking, saying many things, ‘Hey, when you come to MLS, LAFC is the place,’ “Vela told the driver Max Bretos, through the social network.

LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, UFC and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and much more, all in HD. Subscribe here

Carlos Vela and Antoine Griezmann were teammates at Real Sociedad and since then, they have maintained a great friendship.

The Mexican forward also listed the reasons why the city of Los Angeles would be an ideal place for the French attacker from Atlético de Madrid.

If you want to receive the best information in the sports world, download the App now.

espn.com/app »

“He loves America and we are trying to convince him to come here. There is good weather, the Lakers, Dodgers, you have it all, he likes this city, ”Vela said.

Carlos Vela is in his fourth season with the Los Angeles team, he is the captain and figure of the aurinegros.