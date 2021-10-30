Carlos Albert says goodbye to the media with an emotional message

Sports journalist Carlos Albert closed its cycle in the media with a special program in La Octava Sports and in Chain Reaction.

Albert shared some emotional “Albertencias“, his characteristic section in recent months, now dedicated to career.

“Today I turn the switch to my life”, was the forceful message with which he said goodbye.

“They are realized and just over 50 years of sports-related activities come to an end“, expressed Albert Llorente who remembered his debut with Necaxa in 1963, the only team he played with.

1978 was the year in which he began in the media, “In which I kept working uninterruptedly for 43 years “, shared ‘Uncle Carlos‘, he also shared the reason for his harsh and critical style.

“It was always about move the fire so that the heat of passion never goes out“, he sentenced.

In the same way, he remembered and thanked all those who accompanied him on the road to television, radio, written and digital press.

“I consider myself privileged for traveling on these roads hand in hand with the best and most recognized journalists of this time of the most recognized communication companies. I appreciate what they taught me on the way, I enjoyed it immensely, “he declared in a broken voice.

His controversial style generated criticism, but also recognition from the public, to whom he also said goodbye, “I thank you friends, listeners and readers who gave meaning to my professional life “.

Carlos Albert was part of the pioneers of sports journalism in the country and this is recognized by many of those who today are references of the microphones, such as Rodolfo Vargas, Antonio Rosique, David Medrano, David Faitelson, among others, who sent a special message to ‘Uncle Carlos’.

Accompanied by Enrique Beas and Luis Castillo, Carlos Albert Llorente ended his “match” in the media.

