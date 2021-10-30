Carlos Albert announces his retirement from the media

Hobby

Mexico City / 10.29.2021 22:15:08





Controversial, direct, passionate and pioneer. These are some of the adjectives that can describe Carlos Albert within the world of sports communication, a place where it belonged from 1978 until decided to announce his retirement after 43 years.

Albert, what He was one of the first ex-footballers who, after leaving the fields, moved to the microphones. Albert’s career in the media world was made possible by his arrival at Imevisión, where he began broadcasting alongside Raúl Orvañanos and José Ramón Fernández.

43 years after starting, Albert announced on a show The Eighth Sports who decided to end his career as a journalist with an emotional speech which was applauded by his fellow broadcasters, Enrique Beas and Mario Carrillo.

“I consider myself a privileged person for traveling on these roads hand in hand with the best and most recognized journalists this epoch of the most recognized communication companies. I appreciate what they taught me along the way, I enjoyed it enormously, “the former Necaxa defender said forcefully.

Albert said he “turned the switch on his life” after being in the media without interruption. The former defender can ‘boast’ being one of the few journalists who have been within the three main media: newspaper, radio and television, as well as joining the new digital wave.

Journalist has marched through a large number of media, including La Afición where he stood out as a columnist. In addition to this medium, Albert was in Diario Reforma, El Norte, El Financiero, Esto and Ovaciones as a writer; on ESPN, Fox Sports and La Octava as a television host.

Carlos Albert, for his long career ands put on a par with people like José Ramón Fernández, David Medrano, Enrique Bermúdez and David Faitelson as a reference in Mexican sports journalism.

One of the most memorable moments of Albert’s journalistic career was when he was on CNI Channel 40 and did an interview with Ricardo La Volpe, which ended with ‘el Bigotón’ leaving the television stadium in anger.

