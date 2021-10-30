Cardi B faces her biggest Halloween fears

Cardi B faced his Greater fear at halloween episode from Cardi tries, your Facebook program. The rapper assured that ghosts and haunted houses don’t keep you awake, but the heights and the ocean do. It should be noted that on this occasion, the guests were Rickey thompson and Denzel Dion, podcast hosts We Said What We Said.

“Everyone is talking about facing your fears. People think that facing your fears means ‘oh ghosts and haunted houses!’ I’m not afraid of that, I’m afraid of the heights and the oceans ”, declared the interpreter of ‘UP’, who at that time she was still pregnant with her second child.

The rapper has captivated her fans with a new episode of Cardi Tries.

For his part, Rickey Thompson recalled that he has already jumped out of a plane, so heights are not a problem for him. Offset’s also wife revealed that she’s not sure she knows how her fear of heights started. However, he mentions that what terrifies him the most is falling and breaking his leg or teeth.

“Even sometimes when I was trying to climb the tube, I say, ‘Oh my gosh, this is too high!’ And that’s crazy because it wasn’t like that before… I feel like getting money makes you sensitive,” they were the declarations of Cardi B, same as The Truth News bring for you.

The rapper faces her fears

Wearing a slim-fit silver outfit, the rapper, who recently indulged Angélica María by making her some rich chiles en nogada, cautiously entered a spooky warehouse as Thompson promises her help you overcome your fears. The two then get on an elevator that takes them to the top floor of a virtual building.

With a helicopter flying overhead, the singer of ‘Bodak Yellow’ walk on a plank placed at the top. Despite being a virtual stage, she could not feel terrified. The second challenge consisted of getting on a crane that I would raise them 30 meters above the ground. Upon accomplishing their goal, they both celebrated with fireworks.

Cardi B proved to be brave

The rapper faced her fear of heights in a new episode of Cardi Tries.

At the end of the episode, the rapper Cardi B assured that although she proved to be brave, she considers that It is one of the worst experiences he has ever had: “I was so happy that they helped me face my fears… Well, not really, I’m not so happy. I really don’t want to face any more fears, today was enough … I hated today, today was a bad experience ”.

Photographs: Social Networks