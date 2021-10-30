Capcom confirms free DLC for RE Village

During his presentation at This year’s E3 more content had already been promised for Resident Evil Village and since then we have waited. And the issue came up again after the annual report of Capcom; a lengthy document containing sold figures of his games and future goals for the company. In this part, some comments from the executive director stand out: Yoichi egawa,

“We will conduct the management of our clients to understand gaming trends and user preferences, while also developing a business model for online operations, taking into account the status of our additional and free DLCs for titles such as Monster hunter rise and Resident Evil Village.“

Long ago adding content to the experience of Resident Evil VIII Due to its growing success, but what kind of DLC will it be? Will it be an expansion of the game or will it be limited to aesthetic content? Those are some of the questions that come to mind after reading the report.

Editor’s Note: It’s hard trying to guess what kind of extra content awaits us but judging from the development time, I think it will be aimed at some extra missions along with some classic weapons and cosmetic elements, just like they did with RE 7

Via: Capcom