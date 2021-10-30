can absorb 22 liters of water and connects to the mobile

The new Mijia Smart Dehumidifier 22L is born in China, a connected dehumidifier that is integrated into Xiaomi Home and will go unnoticed in your home.

Winter is coming, literally, and if you were looking for a device to help you better control the environment in your home, still standing because Xiaomi He also comes to the rescue here with the one who already is your first connected dehumidifier, although you should also know that it will take a while to reach our markets.

And is that for now, Xiaomi has presented this Mijia Smart Dehumidifier 22L on your platform crowdfunding xiaomiyouping.com, where it can already be purchased although only with availability for China.

In any case, surely the dozens of official stores that Xiaomi is opening globally will be delighted to offer this appliance as soon as possible, so the best thing is that you get to know him because, really, It looks very good and is priced fairly in line to its possibilities and to the competition in the market.

From Haidian they seem determined that we connect all our appliances and appliances with Xiaomi Home, so here we present the first smart dehumidifier ‘made by Xiaomi’ that is already sold in China for about 174 euros.

A recognizable product: simple design and functionality by flag

The first thing that always catches your attention in any Xiaomi presentation, is the ease that the Chinese giant has to make products in practically any market niche and that they are always recognizable, simple and minimalist, prioritizing functionality above the cosmetic dressing.

In this case, its design is similar to air purifiers or any other Xiaomi device of this format, with a white finish and the only concession to its small OLED screen in the upper part, from which we can see and control all the functions of the dehumidifier.

These options are also similar to those of any competitive dehumidifier, being able to keep the appliance working continuously, select a quick dry mode ideal for clothing or control home humidity programming the level to a minimum of 40% thanks to its built-in hygrometer.

Mijia Smart Dehumidifier 22L, photo gallery

The peculiarity is that in this case we can neglect the emptying of your water tanks, since its 4.5 liter box incorporates an automatic emptying if we install it near a drain.

It is a very silent device, only 35.5 decibels, and has enough power to remove up to 22 liters of moisture every 24 hours, so this is a very capable device. Also, Xiaomi knows that these dehumidifiers weigh its own, so it has installed some mini-wheels so that we can move it at home as comfortably as possible.

And finally, we also do not forget its important connectivity, since Through WiFi we can manage it and control its operation from Xiaomi Home, a platform with more and more options and possibilities.

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Dehumidifier 22L, prices and launch

As is often the case, the worst part of all these Xiaomi gadgets is that start their journey in China, and if we see them reach our markets officially we have to wait weeks and even months until they are available.

In this case, Xiaomi has put the Mijia Smart Dehumidifier 22L on sale through its platform crowdfundind, Xiaomi Youpin, in just a light shade already a price of 1,299 yuan, something like some 174 euros to the current change.

