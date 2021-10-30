Camila Cabello shows photos of her vacation in Oaxaca on Instagram – El Financiero

Singer Camila Cabello shared in his account Instagram some of the most endearing moments of your trip through Oaxaca.

Last week netizens began to speculate that Camila and Shawn mendes they were visiting Mexico.

The ‘theory’ was fueled by an insta story that the interpreter of “Don’t go yet” uploaded to Instagram, in which decorative elements characteristic of Day of the Dead.

Hours later, some videos in which the couple, Together with the singer’s family, he walked in the walkways of downtown Oaxaca.

While Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes did not issue any confirmation or message during their stay in the land of the Antequera Green, This Saturday, through several Instagram posts, Camila shared a couple of photo reels in which she shows photos of food, places and charming details of her trip.

In the previous week, everything indicated that the singer was on a leisure trip.

It was in the first post this Saturday that he wrote that for a week he was holidays in Mexico together with the family to celebrate his dad’s birthday, Alejandro Cabello.

The gastronomic richness, the colors of papel picado, the catrinas of Day of the Dead, the cempasúchil flowers and the beauty of the alebrijes were part of the images that the singer shared on social media.

One of the establishments that received Camila and her family was the Garden Bar Restaurant, located in the Reforma neighborhood, in Oaxaca. A traditional and sparkling chocolate is shown as a prelude to the Cabello family’s breakfast.

However, the local businesses of the Oaxacan Center and the artisan workshops were not lacking in Camila’s journey.

The workshop of Zeny Fuentes & Reyna, located in San Martín Tilcajete, was part of the singer’s tourist route.

The artisans of that place received Camila and Shawn to show you the making the dreamlike alebrijes. But that was not all, as both celebrities also entered the ‘quite’ with the decoration of some pieces.

The actress also did not miss the opportunity to visit the emblematic archaeological zones of Oaxaca, that stood out in his photos for its beauty and richness of flora in the surroundings.

The chiles de agua from the market, the traditional memelitas with beans and cheese and the generous tlayudas were also part of his travel mosaics.

In each post, Camila wrote messages highlighting her love for Mexico, not only because of the beauty of our country but also because the singer has Mexican roots from her father: “I love you Oaxaca, I love you Mexico,” he said in the post.

Likewise, the singer did not skimp on the compliments of everything she experienced during her trip: “Oaxaca – food and art and beautiful people and paintings and alebrijes and Xoloitzcuincles and what else can I want ?? !!! ”.

Camila Cabello recently released a new song titled “Oh na na na”, song in which he collaborates with Myke Towers and Tainy. Here we leave you the video for you to listen to.