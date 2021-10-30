Caitlyn Jenner: Dave Chappelle is “100% Right” in Netflix Controversy

Caitlyn Jenner came to Dave Chappelle’s defense amid the ongoing controversy over the comedian’s Netflix special.

Chapelle sparked controversy within the trans population during his special, which aired earlier this month, by stating that “gender is a fact,” and described himself as a “terf,” which stands for “feminist. radical transexclusive ”.

Now Jenner has come out to say that people are trying to silence “free speech” by criticizing him.

On Twitter, he shared a clip in which the comedian recently defended himself, saying, “Dave Chappelle is 100 percent right.

“This is not about the LGBTQ movement. It is about waking up and canceling the crazed culture, trying to silence freedom of expression.

“We must never give in or submit to those who want us to stop saying what we think.”

His remarks come amid a backlash over comments made during the Chappelle special.

“They canceled JK Rowling, my God,” he said. “Indeed, she said that gender was a fact, the trans community got very angry, they started calling her terf.”

Chappelle continued: “I’m from the terf team. I agree. I agree, man. Gender is a fact ”.

In the same segment, the comedian goes on to say “I’m not saying this to say that trans women are not women” and that “people who watch my specials know that I have never had a problem with transgender people.”

Netflix employees reportedly reacted angrily to his comments and staged a strike over the Netflix service’s decision. streaming to broadcast the special.

The executive director of the National Coalition for Black Justice, David Johns, called Netflix and demanded that the platform remove the special.

In response, Chapelle posted a video on Instagram this week defending his comments and stating that it had been “canceled” since he made them.

“They say they want a safe work environment at Netflix,” he said.

“Well, it seems like I’m the only one who can’t go to the office anymore.

“Today, neither a film company, nor a film studio, nor a film festival, no one will touch this film,” he said in relation to the special 8:46, which is about the murder of George Floyd.

Thank goodness for Ted Sarandos on Netflix. He’s the only one who hasn’t canceled me yet ”.

Chappelle added that he would be happy to meet with trans people to discuss the issue, but hinted that he is not exactly sorry for his comments.

“For the transgender community, I am more than willing to provide you with an audience. But they won’t call me to trial. I don’t submit to anyone’s demands, ”he said.

The consequences of his statements continue.