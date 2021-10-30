Bruno González Zorn will also advise the WHO on antimicrobials for human medicine

The professor of the Department of Animal Health of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the Complutense University of Madrid, Bruno Gonzalez Zorn, has been appointed advisor to the World Health Organization (WHO) on antibiotic resistance from a One Health perspective. He will be part of the CIA (Critically Important Antibiotics for Human Health) group, made up of 15 experts, three of them European, who will work for the next three years to find solutions to the resistance of bacteria to antibiotics, according to the Complutense Tribune.

Recently, we informed about the participation in this group of the German veterinarian Andreas Palzer, as confirmed by the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe (FVE) to this medium. Now we also know the participation of the Spanish González Zorn, who has been one of fifteen chosen worldwide to advise WHO in this critical field of scientific knowledge.

González Zorn himself informs that it will be a very active working group, whose initial meeting will be the first week of November, and will try to “identify and characterize, worldwide, which are the most critical antibiotics for humans”. For that, we must review all the geographical regions, all the molecules and “since antibiotics are not only used in human medicine, but are also used in animals, we must see how strict we must be in the use of these antibiotics that are critical for humans ”. Once those antibiotics are identified, they will be those that should be restricted, “or with whom you have to be more careful in both veterinary medicine and agriculture”. Hence, the WHO has decided that the CIA group is totally multidisciplinary and with a One Health approach, which takes into account both human, environmental and animal health.

Remember that Antibiotic resistance is the biggest health problem facing humanity right now. It is calculated that every year it kills more than 33,000 people in Europe and, “only in Spain, it is responsible for more deaths than traffic accidents. If no action is taken now, it is estimated that more than 10 million people will die annually from this reason in 2050, at which time antibiotic resistance will become the leading cause of mortality in the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the advance of antibiotic resistance in much of the planet, due to a greater use of last-resort antibiotics, especially in the hospital setting ”.

The committee not only has a representation of different areas of knowledge, but also has a balanced representation of gender and nationalities. González Zorn highlights that, therefore, “it is very difficult to be part of it, since one does not only represent a country, but you really represent regions and very broad knowledge”.

According to the statements of the Spanish veterinarian, the WHO has already set some deadlines for the presentation of the first reports, and this speed is due to the fact that “bacteria evolve very fast and you have to work according to the speed at which they develop their resistance, and that is a great challenge”.

Members of the current group have been appointed for three years, extendable based on needs.