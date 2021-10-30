Broadway arrives in Mexico with The Prom!

A musical that seeks to sensitize and generate empathy with messages of love for the LGBTTIQ + community.

The Prom, is a musical that was presented for the first time in the corridors of Broadwar, on November 15, 2018, some time later the streaming platform Netflix, released its version for the small screen, where you can see the performances of great actresses such as They are Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman.

The great acceptance that the story of that lesbian girl who seeks to go to the prom with her partner had, led to the arrival of the Spanish version in 2021 to Aztec lands.

The Prom México, unlike the original that takes place in Indiana, United States, takes place in the city of Salamanca, in the state of Guanajuato, and is based on the true story of Constance McMillen, who attended school Itawamba Agricultural High School in Fulton, Mississippi.

In this version, four great stars of musical theater seek publicity through social causes. They come to the “rescue” of Emma, ​​a girl who will not be able to attend the high school prom with her current partner due to the conservative thoughts of her community because they are lesbians.

The four celebrities decide to take advantage of the situation to change that old way of thinking of their peers and adults around them.

For her part, Emma is played by actress Brenda Santabalbina, who in real life belongs to the LBTTTIQ + community, «It is a subject that could be tricky if played in the wrong way, but here is a very fine way in which it is spoken«.

Without a doubt, music within the musical comedy genre is one of the most important elements out there, which is why viewers indulge in the musical, applaud it and feel it.

«The music of The Prom vibrates you in every part of your body. Our vocal director, Ruth Robles, made some new arrangements and made the songs and the music go to the max. The audience can close their eyes in any scene and through our voices make them feel what we want to say to them. Music is the best of languages, “he says. Santabalbina.

This play comes from the hand of producers Marte Calderón and Chema Verduzco, with a cast made up of Brenda Santabalbina, Daiana Liparoti, Anahí Allué, Gerardo González, Oscar Carapia, Mauricio Salas, Guana, Majo Pérez, Beto Torres, Marien Caballero Galvé.

The cast is joined by the talent, energy and professionalism of Susana Zabaleta, as a guest actress in this first season.

You can enjoy this musical in the Cultural Center Theater 2 from Mexico City, located at Av. Chapultepec and Av. Cuauhtémoc, 06700 and will offer performances on Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 5:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 17:30 hours