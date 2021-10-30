Bristol Myers Squibb celebrates 75 years in Mexico, 10 years ago immunotherapy was introduced to our country, a significant advance in medicine and in cancer patients’ lives.
In the early 1990s, global cancer mortality was 23% higher than today; However, thanks to the scientific advances that have been developed in recent decades and that have generated a change in the approach and treatment of this disease, currently the chances that a patient with this disease will live five years or more have increased 39 %. Between 1988 and 2000 alone, the new therapies have saved 23 million years of life, according to estimates from the Mexican Association of Pharmaceutical Research Industries AC (AMIIF).
One of the therapeutic trends that has become a milestone in the treatment of this disease is immunotherapy, the result of research funded by Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) in partnership with Dr. James P. Allison, executive director of the platform. MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas, United States, who together with Dr. Tasuku Honjo, from the University of Kyoto, Japan, won the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology / Medicine.
In this way, 10 years after its approval in the United States, immunotherapy has helped about 30% of cancer patients worldwide, with various types of tumors and indications in metastatic stage who undergo this treatment, to be alive for a long time. term.
Although for some it could be a conservative figure, the number of patients who benefit thanks to the new treatments is significant, especially if you consider that, for example, in Mexico each year more than 195 thousand people receive a diagnosis of cancer.
At a press conference for its 75 years of presence in Mexico, Sandra Ramírez, General Manager of Bristol Myers Squibb for this country and Colombia, he expressed that “the philosophy of the company has always been to believe in the power of science to tackle some of the most challenging diseases of our time, such as cancer. So, thanks to scientists, such as Dr. Allison, new frontiers are being explored in the future of personalized medicine, succeeding in improving the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up of some of the most frequent tumors, reaching survival figures. that were unthinkable a few years ago ”.