Brian Cox says Johnny Depp’s performance is ‘very exaggerated, very overrated’

Brian Cox has criticized several Hollywood stars in his new autobiography, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, including Johnny Depp.

The veteran actor is currently starring in the hit HBO drama. Succession, where he plays acid-tongued mogul Logan Roy.

Roy appears to have caught the Cox, and the star has targeted Quentin Tarantino, Steven Seagal, and Depp in his new memoirs, to name a few.

About Depp, he wrote: “While it sure is very nice, it is highly overrated. I mean Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you show up with such hands and pale, scarred face makeup, you don’t have to do anything. And did not do it. And subsequently, it has done even less ”.

Cox also recounted how he turned down the opportunity to star alongside Depp in the franchise of Pirates of the caribbean. He passed up the role of Governor, which eventually went to Jonathan Pryce.

In addition to criticism, Cox’s book also contains many praise for figures like Alan Rickman and Morgan Freeman. Read more about what he had to say here.

Cox began acting in the 1960s and has since been prolific in film, television, and theater. Some of his most prominent films are Braveheart, The Bourne Identity and Zodiac.

Putting the Rabbit in the Hat Already on sale.