Boy disguises himself as Tony Stark for Halloween and is bullied

On the eve of the Halloween celebrations, a 10-year-old boy named Evan decided to dress up as his favorite hero, the millionaire genius behind “Iron Man,” Tony Stark.

However, the little boy was bitterly surprised when he was “bullied” by his peers. His mom, Jill Struckman, told in great detail what happened at the boy’s school, located in missouri, USA.

“He was very, very excited … He thought he looked amazing,” Struckman said on his social media. And it is that the little one made a costume with a beard and the outfit with which Tony Stark appears in “The Avengers”, including his classic glasses.

The mom shared the photos in which Evan looked radiant and happy, but soon everything took a drastic turn.

“Just 20 minutes after he had taken the bus, they called me from the school. They told me that the children had said bad things to him and that he was very upset,” he explained.

Several of his classmates told Evan that he “looked stupid” and made him feel so bad that Evan asked to be picked up even though he got lost. Halloween party for which he had enthusiastically prepared.

The little boy ran to the bathroom and removed his makeup. Her mother shared moving images of what happened on Facebook.

“I have the broken heart, I had never seen him so affected … words matter, they hurt, children should know that, “said Jill, who confessed that she cried with her son in the car.

After talking to her son about what happened, she invited him out for ice cream. “Will you let the opinions of others affect you? Maybe they are jealous,” he said.

“You know you look amazing, do you want to go back?” He asked. “Yes!” Evan replied.

The mother took pictures of her son’s recovery, who decided to return to school with the confidence of a superhero. This story moved thousands of people on Facebook, who commented and wanted to help Evan. There were even those who asked to spread so that Robert Downey Jr., the actor who plays Tony Stark on screen, will find out what happened.

“I didn’t write ‘bullying’ many times because he hadn’t been hit, but the words HURT,” Jill said. In accordance with People, the kids were disciplined and in the end they apologized to Evan.

In the end, Evan’s mom found a reason to be proud of what happened.

“I am very proud of my son, who despite feeling overwhelmed was able to recover, came back and did not let the abusers win,” Evan’s mother concluded.

