Billie Eilish plays Sally in ‘Jack’s Strange World’ Halloween concert | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The singer appeared on stage with Danny Elfman and embraced the spirit of Halloween

Billie Eilish expressed all her Halloween spirit and joined Danny Elfman in a special concert of The strange world of Jack, where the singer gave life to Sally and performed the character’s iconic song.

This Friday the first of the concerts that the composer of the Tim Burton film soundtrack organized especially for this month of October in Los Angeles Califronia took place and the young singer generated great emotion among those attending the Banc of California Stadium.

Danny Elfman himself, who in addition to creating the music, gives voice to the songs in English of Jack Skellington, was in charge of presenting Billie eilish. The 19-year-old artist appeared with a dress and a sweater the same as her own Sally presents in the movie.

Billie Eilish sang the song “Sally’s Song” live and participated in a duet with “Simply Meant to Be”. Her presentation was emotional and incredible for every fan of the singer and the classic Halloween movie (or Christmas?)

In addition to the interpreter of “No Time To Die”, during the concert “Weird Al” Yankovic was also present, who played Lock and actor Ken Page reprized his role from the 1993 film, singing the songs from Oogie boogie.

Billie Eilish will return to play Sally at Danny Elfman’s concert of The strange world of Jack this October 31st.